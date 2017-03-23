Area Radio Stations Go On The Air For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Alpha Media is using their airtime to help support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The radiothon runs today, March 23 and tomorrow, March 24 on Real Country 103.5 and Z99, along with special programming on 105.5 the River.

This is the 16th year of the radiothon, so far raising more than $800,000.

They’re hoping to add to that with donations of $20 or more a month from listeners.

Alpha Media Mankato General Manager Bob Rose said, "The money that are contributed go right to St. Jude so that when a family is in need, they'll have no financial burden. They'll pay for the travel, they'll pay for the housing, and they'll pay for the treatment. Everything is taken care of because really at that point, the family should focus just on the child's care."

Listeners will hear stories about the work of St. Jude not just at their facility in Memphis, Tennessee but how the research helps hospitals across the country.

Senior Regional Development Representative for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Callie Scheving said, "The research is shared freely with the local hospitals all over, so even though a child is sent to a local hospital here; they could still be using a St. Jude treatment plan."

The radiothon runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The radio stations are participating with area businesses and the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

To donate, people can call 1–800–303–1135.

--KEYC News 12