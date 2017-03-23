Rep. Tony Cornish Unveils Public Safety Finance Bill

State Representative Tony Cornish unveils legislation to fund judiciary and public safety over the next two years.

Cornish, who chairs the Minnesota House Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee, says the plan would fund public safety at nearly $2.3 billion dollars over the next budget cycle.

The Public Safety Finance bill allocates money to help local law enforcement agencies pay for training. It also increases penalties against those who choose to participate in illegal protests that put lives at risk.

In addition, the bill would target sex offenders by issuing stronger penalties and longer supervision for convicted sexual predators...along with stronger penalties for those who possess and disseminate child pornography.

Funds would also be dedicated to sex trafficking prevention.