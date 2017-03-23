Duluth Man Gets 20 Years For Role In Drive-By Shooting

A Duluth man involved in a drive-by shooting in Hermantown last fall has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A St. Louis County jury last month convicted 47-year-old Robert Lund of aiding and abetting second-degree attempted murder and other charges. He was sentenced Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old co-defendant Denzel Perrin, of Superior, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty in January to three counts of drive-by shooting.

County Attorney Mark Rubin says Perrin told police that both he and Lund fired shots from a vehicle into a group of four people outside a residence on Sept. 24. A 20-year-old Superior man suffered a lower leg wound.

Three juveniles also were charged in the case.