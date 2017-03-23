MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Project Community Connect, Used Equipment Drive To Benefit Those In Need

Laura Murray, with United Way, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the 7th Annual Project Community Connect. The event takes place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18th at the Verizon Wireless Center and is a one-stop shop for resources and services to help individuals and families access employment, food, health, legal, recreation, and transportation services. Last year, more than 500 guests from the nine-county region utilized services from the dozens of retail providers at the event. Lunch is provided to all attendees. Free offerings include haircuts, household items, dental and medical screenings and government ID vouchers. Free childcare, interpreters and transportation assistance is also available. This year's event will feature the Shoe Bus, which offers new and gently used, low-cost shoes.

Donations are welcome for children's diapers/wipes, hygiene supplies, and household cleaning products. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way in Mankato.

Also coming up is the Used Equipment Drive. Residents are invited to bring gently used youth sports and dance equipment and music instruments to Scheels at the River Hills Mall Friday, April 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. The items will be given to kids in need.