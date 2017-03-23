KEYC - Missing Montgomery Teen Found Safe

Missing Montgomery Teen Found Safe

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A missing Montgomery teen has been found safe.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, 16-year-old Audrey Marie Lukes was found safe in Duluth. She had been missing since February 22. She is currently in custody of law enforcement. Law enforcement would like to thank community members for their assistance and support.