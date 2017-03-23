Iowa Lawmaker Files Paperwork to Explore Gubernatorial Run

A Democratic state lawmaker has filed paperwork to consider running for Iowa governor in 2018.

Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City announced Thursday that he's formed an exploratory committee for the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Prichard, an attorney and veteran, says in a press release that he's considering a run because he disagrees with the current Republican administration's efforts on jobs and wages.

One Democrat, former Iowa Department of Natural Resources director Rich Leopold, already has announced a run for governor.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds is widely expected to launch a formal gubernatorial campaign. Records show she has more than $1 million in campaign funds. If Gov. Terry Branstad is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as ambassador to China, Reynolds will be sworn in as governor.

-KEYC News 12