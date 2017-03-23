Teenager Airlifted After Accident in St. Peter

A teenager is air-lifted with non-life threatening injuries after he over-corrected on Northbound Highway 169 North of St. Peter.

According to the State Patrol, 19-year-old Moralee Soors of Eden Prairie was Northbound on Hwy 169. Traffic slowed, he over corrected, his vehicle left the roadway and overturned a couple times coming to rest on its wheels.

Soors was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was air-lifted by Mayo 1 to HCMC.

His passenger was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt.

St. Peter Police, Nicollet County Sheriff, River's Edge Ambulance and Mayo 1 assisted on scene.

The accident happened just after two Thursday afternoon.

-KEYC News 12