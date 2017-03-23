Building A Stronger Bond With Newborns And Mothers

For parents of a newborn, it can be hard to be separated for a long period of time, so Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato has moved to keep mom and child together as much as possible right after birth.

For new parents, it can be a stressful time welcoming a newborn into the world.

But Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato is taking steps to help build that relationship between child and mother immediately following the birth to make it all goes a bit easier.

Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato OB-GYN Dr. Jason DeWitt, M.D. said, "We know that throughout their initial postpartum stay that the closer moms and babies are together, particularly when both are healthy, the better it is for both of them."

MCHS made the move from a nursery about two years ago, setting up a place for the baby within arms–reach of mom.

For Trisha and Blake Jansick who are settling into parenthood with their three-month-old daughter, it was a perfect way to start building their bonds.

New parent Trisha Jansick said, "Able to have her in the room with me, where I could pick her up, right as she started fussing or crying, rather than having her be far away, I think was a great way to start off our relationship."

But the parents aren't alone during this post–birth stage, with nurses and staff helping to support with basic care to information on subjects like breastfeeding.

Dr. DeWitt said, "We know that bringing a child home is one of the most stressful things people can do and that we need to do whatever we can to prepare parents for that eventuality."

The hospital hasn't done away with their nursery completely, converting it to provide specialty care to newborns who might have a complication or need more intensive care.

