High School Student Recognized for Math Skills

Every month High School math teacher Randy Muske posts extra credit problems from a national mathematics magazine for his students to solve. Back in September one of his students solved a problem and what happened next came as a surprise for both of them.



"I was comparing his solution to the solution they gave. His solution is so much better, its simpler, it's only using convex shapes, it's not using all these jagged edges. So I thought, I'll submit it," Truman High School Math Teacher Randy Muske said.



"I was looking for quick problems that I could go through and I saw it and I thought okay I'll give this one a try," Truman Sophomore Jaiden Cook said.



Jaiden's solution of rearranging a triangle into a rectangle was then published in "Mathematics Teacher". The solution was a hit because Jaiden solved the problem in a simpler way than even the editors at the magazine had.



"I think he's got a good future, I would hope that he would take math and I'm hoping he will go into something like engineering because I definitely think he's got the aptitude for that," Muske said.



While Muske is proud of his math student, Jaiden is treating it just like a regular high school sophomore, it's no big deal.



"On a scale of 1-10...it was one...really easy."

