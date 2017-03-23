Community Art Project Decorates Downtown

Mankato has been hit with a Yarn Bomb.



As part of a community art collection, The 410 Project has blanketed Front Street with different styles of yarn art. Over 30 different artists ranging from 9 to 60 years old contributed to the project. The purpose is to add color to the downtown area as we close out the winter season, and to get people thinking differently about art.



"A lot of times when we think of the medium of knitting or crocheting sometimes, people think it's more of a hobby base versus fine arts so we really wanted to showcase a new art form," 410 Project Executive Director Dana Sikkila said.



The project will go until the middle of April with hopes to keep expanding. The next step is to decorate the patio of Pub 500, if you knit or crochet they are looking for contributors. Donations can be dropped off at the 410 Project in downtown

--KEYC News 12