Jury Convicts Blaine Driver Who Hit Man Standing by Mailbox

A jury has convicted a 28-year-old man who sped through a Twin Cities suburb and fatally struck a man standing by a roadside mailbox last spring.

An Anoka County jury convicted Adam Joseph Rodman of Blaine on three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a collision.

Prosecutors said Rodman was speeding last May when he hit another vehicle, left the roadway, then hit the 39-year-old victim.

Rodman was later arrested. Authorities say he appeared intoxicated.

Sentencing is set for June 2. The prosecutor has asked the court for a longer-than-usual sentence based on aggravating factors.

