Youth Mental Health Issues Rise In Waseca

Waseca Public Schools have experienced an uptick in reports of mental illness among students.



"We've seen increased anxiety, increased behaviors that we aren't used to. It may be influenced more significantly as a result of the residual effects of the flood," said Superintendent Thomas Lee.



Lee says both the elementary and secondary schools have counselors on hand during school hours, as well as social workers who provide services for families and students.



"We've been trying to meet the needs with our existing staff, but we've also been working collaboratively with people at the county and other service providers to help address needs," said Lee.



School staff encourages students to look out for one another both in and outside the classroom.



"Kids often reflect what's happening in their homes. If parents are feeling stressed and that stress is coming out sideways, they may or not realize how that's impacting their children because their children may not demonstrate anything in the home, they may come to school and demonstrate that," said Lee.



Lee says the school system has adopted Sandy Hook's promise "Start with Hello" to build safe and supportive environment.



"If you see kids that look like they're having difficulty, talk with them," Lee said.



A group of high school students have even started a mental health advisory group to show support for anyone in need, in hopes that having these conversations will help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.



"If you're not in a healthy place, recognize that you're not in a healthy place and reach out for some assistance. You're not alone and there are plenty of people who do care and want to make sure we restore this community back to where it was before," said Lee.



If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

