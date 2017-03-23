Chesley Skate Park Lowers Rates

Local skateboarders will now be able to access Chesley Skate Park at $8 apiece.



The YMCA, which operates the park, lowered daily rates from $15 in an effort to make the park more accessible and expose more people to the sport.



"I think that a lot of people that would like to skate have not been able to take the opportunity to try. By having lower rates and a more simplified system, this will allow for them to try the sport," said Skate Park Director Sara Hughes.



Staff says they are also working on new programs for the park, including Birthday parties and late night skates.

--KEYC News 12