Springfield Advances to Class A Semifinals

Springfield Tigers advance to Class A semifinals after taking down Nevis 73-65.



"Well we knew it was going to be a lot tougher this game, we just stressed getting up and down the floor like coach said. If we would do that, we knew we would be fine. We stuck to it and it worked out for us," said Kale Meendering, Tigers senior.





"Just getting out on the fast breaks really helped us. The first half we were kind of slowing it down with their pace, and we had to dictate the pace in the second," said Isaac Fink, Tigers sophomore.



"We saw the draws, and right away you see Minneapolis North in your bracket. Everybody kind of gets down on that, but you've got to have that opportunity. You've got to want to have that opportunity. You can't be the dragon slayer, you can't be David unless you get that chance. We're going to get that chance, and we'll see how bad we really want it, but I think it'll be fun," said Lance Larson, Tigers head coach.

Tigers play Minneapolis North, the defending state champions Friday at noon at Target Center.

