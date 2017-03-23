Iowa Senate Republicans Propose Shortening Early Voting Time

Iowa Senate Republicans have amended a voter identification bill to reduce the number of early voting days.

Lawmakers voted 26-21 Thursday in support of the bill. It includes a provision to reduce early voting before a general election from 40 days to 29 days.

The bill also would require people to show acceptable identification at the polls. The state would send identification to people who need it.

Democrats have argued the bill would make it harder for people to vote, and reducing early voting would prevent even more people from participating. GOP Sen. Roby Smith, of Davenport, says 29 days gives people enough time to vote.

The House passed a similar bill without the early voting language. They will have to vote again now that the Senate has approved the measure.

-KEYC News 12