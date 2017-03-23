Job Numbers Remain Down In Mankato, Up Statewide

Job numbers slump again in Mankato, with total employment at 120 fewer jobs than February of last year.

The Mankato MSA was the only one in Minnesota to show negative employment change.



This is the fifth month in a row that has shown negative job numbers.

One positive quirk though, while manufacturing dropped statewide, it grew in our area.



Recent big name retailers have announced closures in our area, though those numbers may not be included yet, and construction is compared to previous years.

But there's still not a lot to go off of, at least at the hyper local level.



Also found in today's report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Mankato MSA, which includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, has reached a total population over 100,000.

-- KEYC News 12.