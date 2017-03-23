Tee It Up For The Troops Generates $18,000 For Local Veterans Groups

Tee It Up For The Troops presented checks to nine area veterans organizations.

The golf tournament fundraiser held in late August managed to raise $65,000.

After expenses and donations to the national branch, $18,000 was split between organizations like the local VFW's, American Legions, and the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization.

The ceremony was held at Buster's Bar & Grill this evening.

KEYC News 12 is a Patriot sponsor for the event, which is in its sixth year in Mankato.

-- KEYC News 12