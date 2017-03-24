Gustavus Diversity Leadership Council Cancels Remaining Social Experiments

After a Gustavus student-run organization’s social experiment backfired Monday, the group decided to cancel its remaining planned events for the week.

Controversy first ensued Monday when a sub-group of the Diversity Leadership Council posted racially charged signs on two campus buildings.

The group also had social experiments planned for Tuesday through Thursday of this week but those were canceled.

Those included two different scenarios..one where a white student cuts in line and is a victim of bias from two people of color, and another where the person of color is the victim of bias from white students.

Another scenario was planned for students passing by the campus center, putting them subject to bias slurs targeted at the LGBTQA community from two people of color. The group said all of the individuals involved are actors who consented to the staged hate crime.

In a letter to the Gustavus Community the Diversity Leadership Council Executive Board said, "The intention was not to develop this project at the expense of marginalized groups. The events throughout the week focused on multiple identities to challenge our normative perceptions of violence and encourage conversations about power dynamics."

In response to Monday’s social experiment, the group has planned a community conversation following spring break to allow people to express concerns about bias incidents on campus.