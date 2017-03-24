Man Charged With Leaving Crash Scene Where Friend Died

A man accused of driving drunk, crashing his car and leaving a passenger to die is facing criminal charges in northern Minnesota.

Michael Washburn, a father of four, was thrown from the vehicle and killed along an Itasca County highway March 11. Authorities say the driver, Tomas Cuellar, got a ride to McDonald's in Grand Rapids where he was arrested. Prosecutors allege Cuellar's blood alcohol content was more than 2{ times the legal limit to drive. He's charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Cuellar says he may have been driving at the time of the crash, but isn't certain. Another passenger in the car, Bradley Doree, is also charged in the case. Investigators say he didn't leave the scene of the crash, but failed to call for help.