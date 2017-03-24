GasBuddy Analysts: Keystone XL Pipeline Approval A Big Step In Energy Security, Gas Price Stability

President Trump signed and issued a presidential permit to construct the Keystone XL pipeline this morning-a move gas analysts say makes a big step in energy security and more stable prices at the pump.

GasBuddy analysts say the impact on gasoline prices may not be immediate, but see the pipeline as a way for more U.S. refiners to process Canadian crude oil and reduce the reliance on foreign supply.

Experts say the pipeline is expected to boost the value of the Canadian Dollar, while bringing more jobs to the energy sector.

In the U.S., experts say motorists are unlikely to feel an immediate impact at the pump as a result of the pipeline, but say it may have a future impact on fuel prices.