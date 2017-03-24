Mayo Helps Reunite Boy Battling Cancer With Lost Teddy Bear

A 5-year-old boy who briefly lost the teddy bear that has helped him through cancer treatment was reunited with his stuffed animal thanks to Mayo Clinic workers, a round of social media shares and a police escort.

Aiden Remme, of Brewster, was undergoing his 60th round of chemotherapy when Teddy went missing. Remme has brain cancer and has never undergone a scan or surgery without his stuffed animal.

Aiden's mom, Tracy, called for help on social media asking people near Mayo to help search for Teddy. After more than 1,000 shares, the bear was found by a Mayo Clinic employee on Wednesday.

A police officer picked up the bear from Mayo and it was back in Remme's arms later that afternoon.