Siri Scam Circulating In Blue Earth County

Local authorities are warning of a new prank involving Siri...that's holding up emergency lines.

Posts on social media are encouraging people to say the numbers 1-0-8 to siri...and because 108 is the emergency number in India, Siri will translate it and dial 9-1-1 here in the U.S.

Blue Earth County authorities have already seen this happen locally at least once.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says it's a dangerous prank that could potentially bog down the 9-1-1 dispatch line, preventing legitimate calls from getting through.