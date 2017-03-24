College of Business Faculty Discuss Research

The Minnesota State University College of Business celebrated efforts by faculty today, with a look at what research they're focusing on.

Research plays a large role within the College of Business. Professors rely on it to become better in the classroom, and help students post-graduation.

When they're not teaching, often times they're researching ways to contribute to the success of area businesses.



"The research that they're doing a lot of it has to do with looking at the decision making of business professionals and the processes by which we can improve the kind of decisions that are made by business professionals," Dean of the College of Business Brenda Flannery.



The research day was also a chance to award faculty who are doing extraordinary research work within the college.

--KEYC News 12