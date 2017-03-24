KETELSEN REPORT: More Management Required For Weed Control

Battling weeds is one of the major management challenges farmers face each growing season. As farmers prepare for 2017, they have some additional products available to aid in the fight. These new herbicides come with some unprecedented requirements to ensure on-target applications.

Some new tools for weed control in soybeans became available this year. Several dicamba based products are being offered by three different companies under different brand names. The EPA has approved the products, but they will require more management by farmers. Dr. David Kee is the Director of Research for the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

Kee said, "The new dicamba's are offering us some interesting twists with weed control. It's old chemistry, but there's some new additives to it and some of the things that make it really interesting is the label."

For any herbicide application, the label is the law. For the first time, websites have been designated as part of the product labels. Farmers planning to use the newly-approved products need to get familiar with the product websites that designate how the product can be applied.

The label now includes the websites, not just the piece of paper. You've got to go to the website itself. And the law states that you've got to go to that website within 7 day prior to application to check on your adjuvants, your tank mixes and any of the allowables that go with this chemistry.

There are new requirements for these products that farmers may have not seen before, including the use of buffers around crops in some cases. Kee says communication between farm neighbors is always a good thing, but now may be more important than ever.

You need to go buy your neighbor a cup of coffee, in fact you may need to buy them several. There are susceptible crops such as grapes, tomatoes, down south there's non-dicamba tolerant cotton. What's your neighbor got?

