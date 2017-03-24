Iowa's February Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.2 Percent

A new report says Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 percent in February, its lowest level since 2001.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that the rate was two-tenths of a point lower than the 3.4 percent in January and was down six-tenths of a point from 3.8 percent a year ago.

The national rate dropped to 4.7 percent last month from 4.8 percent in January.

Agency director Beth Townsend says employers in the state added 3,000 in the past month, led by education and health services.

The number of unemployed residents dropped to 53,600 in February from 56,900 in January. The current estimate is 10,600 lower than the year-ago level of 64,200.

