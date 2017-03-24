Wagon Wheel Keeps Rolling

It’s been just over a year since Karen Vaubel took over ownership of the beloved Wagon Wheel in Mankato.

One year ago, Karen Vaubel fulfilled her life-long dream of becoming a restaurant owner.

Karen Vaubel says, “It took us a little while to get one track, but we’ve got it down now.”

The Wagon Wheel has been a tradition in the Mankato area for more than seven decades.

And while Karen kept many of those hearty traditions alive she says there’s some good changes that’ve been made.

Vaubel says, “It’s a little different, we have our own little touches.”

But as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Vaubel says, “The food is great, service is wonderful and we try to put our customers first.”

The perfect recipe for success.

Vaubel says, “We want all of our customers to think that they’re regulars.”

Whether it’s the home-cooked meals or the service with a smile, it looks like the Wagon Wheel will keep on rolling

