Fish Fry Benefits Veterans, Students

The American Legion in New Ulm is hosting their 22nd Annual Fist Fry.



The veteran's organization says they plan to serve more than 800 meals, with all proceeds funding American Legion programs.

This includes supporting local veterans in need and providing scholarships to students going off to college.



"It brings the community together and gets us exposed with what we do in the community. Of course, it helps our funds. That's one of the main important things. It gives us a chance to give back," said Post Commander Jon Gohr.



The organization says they hope to raise a total of $5,000.

--KEYC News 12