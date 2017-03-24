Registration Opens for DNR's "I Can Camp" Program

Registration is now open for the DNR’s "I Can Camp" program at Flandrau State Park.



June 17, aspiring campers can spend 24 hours in the park learning basic camping skills, like how to set up a tent or how to cook outdoors.



"It's a great way for people who don't have any experience camping. They may not be familiar with setting up a tent or cooking outside or sleeping outside. This is a good way for people to get involved," said Park Manager Gary Teipel.



The program costs $60 for up to 6 people per tent. All camping equipment, besides bedding, is provided.

For more details on how you can register, click here.

--KEYC News 12