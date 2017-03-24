New Ulm's State Street Theater Back In Action

State Street Theater is taking their first play to the stage since restoring power to their auditorium in December.



The Odd Couple kicks off Friday night and runs through the weekend.

Theater staff says they're excited to use their own space for the performance, but there's still work that needs to be done once curtains close on Sunday.



"It used to be a school and it used to be all one building, so there's some updating that needs to be done. We need some community support. This has been such a beloved auditorium in this community for so many years. It's a fabulous space and something we think is worth keeping alive," said State Street Theater Treasurer Kent Menzel.

Tickets for Odd Couple are still available online or at the door. The show runs Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

