Pick Of The Litter: Lilly

This week's pick of the litter is Lilly!

Lilly is an 11-year-old brown tabby with white spots.

She gets along well with other cats and kittens, like Leora, who is 17 weeks old.

Both cats are shy at first, but they love to be pet and cuddled.

If you would like to meet Lilly, Leora or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625-6373.

--KEYC News 12