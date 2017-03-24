Tracy Area Public School District Turns Buses Into Rolling WiFi Hotspots

In the classroom today, students don't just need to hit the books, they also need to connect online.

For many students, a class now begins by logging into an online virtual portal, connecting them to their textbooks and assignments before the teacher starts the lesson.

But while the classroom might be connected, some rural students might not have a reliable hookup to the World Wide Web at home.

Tracy Area Public Schools Superintendent Chad Anderson said, "That's our responsibility as educators to make sure that we incorporate technology into the education of our students and making sure that as we provide that equal access to all students, not just the students with resources to have WiFi at home."

Starting this past fall semester, Tracy Area Public Schools started providing a laptop for all students grades seven through twelve as part of a One-To-One Technology Initiative.

A grant from the Minnesota Department of Education provides more than $30,000 to make sure those students can get online to complete their homework.

Anderson said, "Ten hotspots and the mobile data for all of those hotspots for three years, we were also able to purchase Cradlepoints, WiFi and that data for our buses for nine of our route buses and two activity buses."

The grant was awarded in January, and the school has been purchasing and installing the equipment ever since.

Some students in the district have a bus ride that can last 90 minutes or activities with long bus rides to other schools.

Senior Kendra Ludeman said, "For volleyball and basketball, we have a lot of long trips like an hour or two or when we go to the cities, it's really helpful that you can get all of our assignments done or work on papers on the bus rides and catch up on homework, so you're not falling behind."

For the students, the WiFi access means keeping up on all their homework simply by checking out a device.

Sophomore JaRae Lamfers said, "It's really helpful just to have that so I don't far behind, and they're really convenient because you can just take them with you and they're not just this huge thing. I just keep it in my backpack."

Tracy was one of 12 schools to receive the state grants.

The district also partnered with MinnWest Bank in Tracy, Ralco and Tracy Area Education Foundation.

The grants are from new legislation passed last year, proving a total of $500,000 in funds aimed at school districts with students from low-income families and those who take a long bus ride.

