Local Couple Publishes Alphabet Adventure Book

A local couple just published an alphabet picture book, and they've been on a unique adventure themselves to get the story in books.



In a galaxy far, far away, a new planet was born. Alphaplanet was discovered in 1988 and from there the idea just blasted off!

Between the rhyming verses and the fun, colorful illustrations, the authors say this alphabet book is an adventure you don't want to miss.



"There's a million alphabet books out there. But this is a little different than a lot of them. You know, it's not the A is for Apple type thing," Kevin McLaughlin, one of the authors and illustrator said.



In the book, two astronauts visit Alphaplanet, a planet made of letters from the alphabet.



"And then, each land, A and Land of B had their own unique features and creatures," Kevin McLaughlin said.



Strange creatures like argyles, doodlers, and needle-nosed Nomads roam their appropriate lands.

McLaughlin says The Alphaplanet adventure book is a product of both him and his wife, Vicky. They've both been working on the project since the 90's and finally, his son said they need to finish it.



"But this is a little bit different from everything we researched and how it's handled. Plus too the animals and creatures I've made up I think are really fun and we've got a good response from kids," Kevin McLaughlin said.



If you'd like to buy the "fresh-off the press" book, you can contact the authors by emailing them at alphaplanetadventure@gmail.com. Kevin and his wife, Vicky will be at Barns and Noble on April 1st from 10 until noon to sign books.