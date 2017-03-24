West Names Helget Head Football Coach

Last November, longtime Mankato West football coach Mark Esch stepped down. On Friday, the Scarlets announced that assistant coach JJ Helget will take over the program. Helget spent the last 11-years with the Scarlets serving as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.

The Sleepy Eye-native graduated from MSU in 2008 with degrees in life science education and chemistry education.

The 2002 SESM's grad also earned a masters in educational leadership from Concordia St. Paul University.