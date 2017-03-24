Radio Stations Raise More Than $63,000 For St. Jude

Alpha Media is using their airtime to help support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. They raised $63,883 over two days. That was more than $12,000 more than they raised last year.

The radiothon ran on Real Country 103 point 5 and Z99, along with special programming on 105 point 5 the River.

Listeners heard stories about the work of St. Jude not just at their facility in Memphis, Tennessee but how the research helps hospitals across the country.

This is the 16th year of the radiothon.

-KEYC News 12