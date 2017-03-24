Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. and Wells Financial Corp. to Merge

Citizens Community Bancorp and Wells Federal Bank, Friday jointly announced the execution of an agreement and plan of merger where Wells will merge into Citizens in a transaction valued at approximately $39.8 million.

The transaction strengthens the presence and capacity of Citizens in Southern Minnesota, provides stable, low cost funding to support loan growth, and creates operating efficiencies in the combined franchise.

The board of directors of both companies approved the transaction, which is subject to customary conditions, including the approvals of bank regulatory agencies and the shareholders of Wells.

Shareholders of Wells will receive total consideration of $51.00 per share, which will consist of $41.31 in cash or 81% of the total consideration and the balance of the consideration will consist of .7636 shares of Citizens common stock for each share of Wells common stock.

The stock consideration is subject to a pricing collar adjustment in certain circumstances based on the price of Citizens common stock at the time of closing.

The shares of Citizens common stock issued to Wells shareholders will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

-KEYC News 12