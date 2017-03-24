It's A Seller's Market In Mankato

The Mankato area's recent rise to the 100,000 population mark leaves us with one very obvious question. Where are they finding a place to live?



If you're looking to settle down in Mankato, you're probably experiencing a constant battle over finding a home.

Because right now, the market is not playing in your favor.



"We are in a complete seller's market. We need inventory in every price range. Homes we're listing are selling within a day or two with multiple offers. Starter homes are pushing mid-range homes, which are pushing high-end houses - there's a need for everything," RE/MAX Realtor Kim Waletich said.

And like most everything, it's easier said than done.

Developers still feel the burn from the housing crisis a decade ago, and will usually seek out high profit projects over middle income housing.

But more is what is needed, they'll just wait until the price is right.

"We're going to have to start getting new construction going again. Establish new neighborhoods. Expansion - we're growing here and we need inventory. It comes down to that. Building is probably going to start around that $189,000 low point range. We're seeing some new town homes being developed [there]," Waletich said.

Growth is expected to continue, now to find somewhere to put them.

-- KEYC News 12.