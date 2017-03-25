TZD Working To Create Safer Roads

The Watonwan County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition is working to enforce the states move over law, after officials say drivers continually ignore it.



"I've been on two or three accident sites where we've had other accidents occur while we were working the original accident. People get distracted when they see lights and then, 'bam,' they're right in our scene," said South Central Minnesota EMS Executive Director Mark Griffith.



St. James Fire Chief Jason Monnens added, "Just a few months ago a driver just missed our firetruck by a couple feet because they didn't move over. Luckily no one was standing out there."



Minnesota established the Ted Foss Move Over law after a state patrol officer was hit and killed by a passing vehicle in 2000. The law requires drivers to merge a lane away from law enforcement and interstate workers.



"If you can't move over, you need to slow down. We realize you can't always move over, but at least slow down so you're not coming by the people at full speed," said Monnens.



When drivers fail to follow the law, they're putting those who work to protect us at risk.



"These people will respond to a call for help regardless of the time of day or what's going on in their lives. They drop everything to help someone they don't know. The least that people can do is make sure these folks can go back home to their families," said Griffith.



Officials say since TZD started, there has been a 37% reduction in traffic fatalities. Watonwan County is working to make sure the number of deaths continue to decline.



Monnens said, "We're going to put billboards up so people will know of the law because there are people who don't understand it. We're trying to come together as a county and get everybody informed to move over for people when they see flashing lights."



The county also plans to host seatbelt safety and distracted driving events this summer.

--KEYC News 12