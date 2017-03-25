Healthcare Future Dominates Town Hall Meeting

The future of healthcare dominated the conversation at today's town hall meeting after the U.S. House pulled legislation to repeal Obamacare Friday.



Senator Nick Frentz, Representative Clark Johnson and Rep. Jack Considine discussed proposals on the table at the state legislature and what this means for Minnesotans.



"The Minnesota Care Option is not something that is supported by the majority at this point. It was an amendment in the Senate that we unfortunately tied 33-33, so it was not added to the reinsurance bill. The reinsurance bill in the Senate would provide $600 million to insurance companies to hopefully stabilize the individual market. I would say the debate is ongoing and the result is not clear yet," said Frentz.



Frentz says at the state level, legislators will be working to provide affordable insurance that allows everyone access to their doctors.

--KEYC News 12