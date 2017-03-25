Civil War Symposium Honors Local Union Soldiers

History came to life at Sibley park this morning. On a quiet morning in Sibley Park, Abraham Lincoln walked among us, and he wanted to honor the men from Blue Earth County who protected the union during the Civil war.



"It's amazing, the outpouring of support for our nation that this area gave, and still continues to do. That tradition has not been lost. When our country is in dire need there's always people that preserve protect and defend," Bryce Stenzel, a Lincoln actor said. Many came out to listen to presentations, civil war era music, and discuss the war that was so pivotal to the nation. And it meant a lot to give recognition to the 6–hundred–82 men from Blue Earth County that served.





"Some people don't live in history, some of us live in it all the time. So it's just... history is history. You cant demote history," John Fritsche, from the New Ulm Battery said.



And for those who live in history, they can bring a piece of the past to life, so the legacy of the "boys in blue" can be honored and shared... and memorialized.





"And we have the opportunity and the connections to go back to tell them where they fought or the battles they were in, and that type of thing. And a lot of them are pretty appreciative of that. So, that's fun to do. To connect the decedents with their ancestors so," George Luskey, the Minnesota Boys Of '61 president said.



"It's an important part of our history that we never want to forget," Stenzel said.

If you'd like to donate money to help build a memorial for the Minnesota Boys of '61 you can click here for more information.

Or if you want your money to help the Boy In Blue memorial you can click here.