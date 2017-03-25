Jesus Food Finds New Home In Mankato

Jesus food has a new home here in Mankato. They've moved on to the 100 block of Summit ave. thanks to Western Specialized. Jesus food just found out Friday they will be able to have the space. The donated space is a large warehouse where they'll be able to take volunteer groups whenever, and not have to schedule mobile events to accommodate them. Jesus Food says they are hoping to be able to feed 2 million starving kids this year... and 2 hours of packing food can feed a kid for a whole year.



"Take all the stuff, put it into a semi, you take the semi to wherever the event is, you unload all the stuff, you set up all the stuff, you pack for a couple of hours, you load it all back into a semi and then you bring it back... so a space like this is such a blessing because we don't have to tear down and set it back up every time, so it's very cool," Tim Stromer, Jesus Food founder said.



Jesus Food is ready for volunteers, but they do need donations to help purchase the food. For more information on how to donate money or your time, click here.