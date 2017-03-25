Audit Finds Some Welfare Programs Make Eligibility Errors

Minnesota's legislative auditor has found that some of the state's welfare programs do a poor job of making sure that recipients are actually eligible for benefits.

An audit released Friday looked at several federally funded programs that help low-income, elderly and disabled Minnesotans.

Reports say some of those showed problems.

For example, the audit reviewed 24 families on the Temporary Assistance For Needy Families program, and found that eight of them were not eligible for benefits.

That program is administered by county workers.

Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Johnson Piper agreed with the findings and says the department will work to improve training for county workers.

This could become a political issue as lawmakers craft the next budget.

--KEYC News 12