Man Injured After Car Vs. Motorcycle Crash In Henderson

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car Friday evening.



According to Minnesota State Patrol, Jeffery Duane Eckerdt, 49, of Kasota, was riding his motorcycle on Hwy 19 when he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 93 in Henderson.

Eckerdt was treated at Minnesota Valley Health Center. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but his injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver, Joshua Patrick Spellman, 21, of Henderson, was not injured.

Henderson Police Department responded to the scene.

