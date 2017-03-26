Local Group Works To Keep Parks Clean

With the snow finally clear, local community members are working to keep park grounds clean.



Members of the Mankato Grange spent the afternoon collecting trash at Lions Park as part of the organizations new goal to keep parks healthy.

They say they plan to go around to a different area park each month and collect trash.



"The parks are such a big part of community, where families go to hang out and play. It's a place for people to meet and communicate. It's important for them to be clean environments not only for the environment, but for families to hangout and have fun," said Mankato Grange President Emma Edelan.



If you want to help keep your parks clean, the group will be hosting another park clean up and potluck next month at Sibley Park. For more details, click here.

--KEYC News 12