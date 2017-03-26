Minnesota Reps. Break Down Public Safety Finance Bill

On Tuesday, the Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee will host a hearing to make amendments to the $2.3 billion plan that will fund public safety over the next two years.

One of the main focuses of the bill is to target sex offenders, by issuing stronger penalties for those convicted of the crime.

"We had a case of a teacher/ coach that had filmed some kids naked. Because of the statute and the way it was formed, the county attorney was able to do very little in the form of a serious sentence. We have both increased the severity of that and we've required registration. Two things that were missing in the sentence that he had," said Rep. Tony Cornish (R- Vernon Center).

The bill also increases penalties for those choosing to participate in illegal protests.

"There was lots of concern about the protestor bill against freedom of speech. We've narrowed it down to airports, rails and four–lane highways that don't let pedestrians on anyway. We've only increased it to a gross misdemeanor," said Cornish.

How the funding will be allocated amongst these programs will be determined at the hearing.

"I have a real problem with the protestor bill. This is putting a dangerous precedent in place to stop people from dissenting when they feel like they've been wrong," said Rep. Jack Consodine (DFL- Mankato).

After Tuesday's hearing, the bill will move to the Finance Committee and then onto the house floor.

"We didn't really put any controversy in it. We didn't put the gun bills or some other bills that are traveling on its own, so I think it will garner a lot of DFL votes," said Cornish.

Consodine added, "There are a number of things in the bill I agree with, including some help for the department of corrections for mental illness, some improvements for alternatives to prison. There is a provision to let farmers access legal services. I think those are all good things."

Money could go back to taxpayers in the form of grants if the committee decides to spend more on programs like sex trafficking or terrorism prevention.

--KEYC News 12