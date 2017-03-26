Sears Officially Closes In Mankato

Sunday was the last day Sears opened their doors in Mankato.

The Mankato department store announced they were closing back in January. The company announced 78 Kmart stores and 26 other Sears stores are closing.

People walked out with everything from actual merchandise to store fixtures. Some Sears customers say they came out with 140-dollar coats for only 70 cents!



The multiple Sears store closings come after the company reported a loss of more than 2-billion dollars last year. Sears employs 140-thousand people.