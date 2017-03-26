New Ulm Home And Health Show Impresses All

New Ulm got to see the best of Homes and Health on Sunday. New Ulm already has a pretty good reputation for being a pretty healthy community, and at the Home and Health Show, they get to put that reputation to the test.



"We have a really good mix of home and health vendors here. So that's kind of what makes us really unique," Jenny Eckstein, the vice president of business affairs for the Chamber of Commerce said.



And the more than 180 vendors at the show love working for the weekend because the event draws in such a large crowd.



"For the cost of the show, it's hard to do some other types of advertising for that, so it's really cost effective," Heather Hammer, of A To Zinnia Floral & Gifts said.



The vendors that experience the show for the first time say it's easy to be a little overwhelmed. This is the first time the Master Gardner program participated in the show, but they say they were able to keep up with the demands.



"Hysterically busy. We were actually a little bit intimidated when we hear that between 5 and 6 thousand people come through here over the weekend," Cynthia Surprenant, a Master Gardner said.



And sometimes, the best part isn't helping people live a healthier life through traditional ways...



"I always call it a social event too," Eckstein said.



"I think some socializing. Really, I mean, you get to see people you maybe don't get to see all the time. And, I would say a very good portion of New Ulm comes through here during these three days," Hammer said.



Those who were just initiated into the Home and Health show scene they say they're excited for more.



"Absolutely," Surprenant said.



"Yep, I already told Jenny I want to come back next year. It was awesome," Robin Huber, of Robin's Ruby Lips vendor said.

