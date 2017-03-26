Authorities Searching For Tree Vandals In Twin Cities Park

Authorities are looking for vandals who apparently are trying to kill trees in Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.

The group Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists discovered the damage last week and notified the Dakota County Parks Department.

The trees were ``girdled,'' meaning someone cut through the bark around the trunk.

Girdling almost always results in the death of a tree and is sometimes used by foresters to thin out forests.

Dakota County parks director Steve Sullivan says as many as six trees have been vandalized.

Sullivan says the motive is unclear.

--KEYC News 12