Mavericks Sweep Bulldogs in Home Opener

The MSU baseball team played host to the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs Sunday in their home opener. The Mavericks topped the Bulldogs 3-1 in game one and 10-3 in game two. MSU is now 8-0 in the NSIC, on a 9-game win streak.