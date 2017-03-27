Northern Iowa Authorities Warn Of Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Businesses

Authorities in Northern Iowa are warning business owners of counterfeit bills circulating in the area.

The Estherville Police Department said a fake $100 dollar bill was recently received at a business in town-this just days after the Spirit Lake Police Department issued a warning to residents after experiencing the same thing.

Police say the bills may look real at first glance, but they’re actually meant as prop money for movies.

Officers say it’s best to take a close look at any $100 bills you may come into contact with, and call police if you think you may have seen one.