Ribfest 2017 Headliners Announced

From country to rock all in the same weekend, Ribfest 2017 is expected to be more than just one 'great day to be alive'.

The Vetter Stone Amphitheater has announced its headliners for the 20th annual Ribfest August 3rd through the 6th.

Country music legend Travis Tritt will kick off the celebration, taking the stage Thursday.

And singer of the classic’ Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ and ‘Heartbreaker’ Pat Benatar is teaming up with her husband Neil Giraldo to rock Ribfest Saturday night.

Sunday’s headliner is the Chris Hawkey Band, and Friday’s performer has yet to be announced.

The “ribbers” travel across America to bring to Mankato’s RibFest a nationwide flavor. The ribs will be judged under three different categories; Best Ribs, Best Pulled-Pork, and People’s Choice.

Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ

Porky Chicks BBQ

Big Boned BBQ

Chicago BBQ Company

Aussom Aussie Australian BBQ Company

BBQ King Smokehouse